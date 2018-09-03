Curchorem Lokrang troupe wins mahila bhajan contest

VASCO: Lokrang troupe of Curchorem emerged champions and took away All Goa Late Sabaji (Dada) Revankar Memorial Mahila Bhajan competition trophy.

The competition was organised by Shree Tirupati Balaji Sangeet Sanskrutik Sanstha Headland-Sada on the occasion of seventh anniversary of Shree Tirupati Balaji Devasthan, Headland Sada.

Shree Bhavikadevi Mahila Bhajan Mandal (Diwar) won second place while Shree Mahaganapati Mahila Bhajan Mandal from Amona won the third place, Shree Nagesh Maharudra (Curca) and Sharda Sangeet Vidhyalay Mahila Bhajan Mandal (Sada) won fourth and fifth place respectively.

Consolation prizes were awarded to Shree Chawdeshwardev Mahila Bhajan Mandal (Neura), Shree Dhondeshwar Mandal (Neura), Shree Sateri Khameni Mandal (Savoi-Verem), Shree Sateri Mallikarjun Mandal (Nageshi-Ponda) and Shree Damodar Rastroli Bhajan Mandal (Murgaon-Harbour).

Individual prizes in various categories such as best abhang singer were given to Pratnya Rawal, Swarita Toraskar and Nilima Kadekar. Sonali Gavnekar, Nutan Naik and Anupa Kerkar were declared as best gaulan singers. Best harmonium artistes were Shalaka Chawhan, Saish Naik and Siya Pai; best pakhwaj artistes-Atharv Fadte, Suhas Shilkar and Avinash Kavlekar.

The prize distribution was held at the hands of senior journalist Waman Prabhu in the presence of industrialist Anil Sawant, Shree Iswati Brahman Laxminarayan Devalay president Premanand Kerkar, Navnath Korgaonkar, Swastika Aroskar and others. The judges of the competition were Mahendra Gaonkar and Gurudas Shirgaonkar. Baburao Revankar welcomed the gathering. The function was compered by prof Sunil Shet, while Vasudev Salgaonkar proposed the vote of thanks.