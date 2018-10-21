Curchorem Cacora municipality yet to demolish ‘unsafe’ civic building

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

The Curchorem Cacora municipality is probably waiting for a tragedy to happen as it has not yet demolished its building, which is in a dilapidated condition, located in a survey number 19/10, at the Curchorem market.

Around 44 shopkeepers including cloth traders, grocers, bar and restaurant operators and others were carrying out business in the building, which was constructed during the erstwhile Portuguese regime, when Curchorem was under a panchayat.

Later on, the Curchorem and Cacora panchayats were merged and Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council was formed.

Some years ago, acting on a complaint from shopkeepers, the municipality inspected the building and found that the structure was in a dilapidated condition, and needed to be demolished.

However, the shopkeepers engaged their own engineer to inspect the building, who gave a report that “the structure is in a good condition.”

Later on, when the CCMC noticed pieces of concrete ‘leaving’ the roof, shopkeepers were given 15 days notice to vacate the structure to prevent any untoward incident.

The shopkeepers then approached the High Court for a relief, but the Court after going through the documents provided by the CCMC authority were convinced that the building was in a bad condition, and a grace period was given for the shopkeepers to do business at their own risk there.

When the period granted by the Court expired, the CCMC authority compelled the shopkeepers to vacate the premises and some were accommodated at the SUDA market and at KTC bus stand.

Interestingly, despite fencing the said building and displaying notices not to carryout business in there, till date some seven shopkeepers are carrying out business in the building. One of the shopkeepers Jaikumar Khandekar expressed anguish towards the authority for doing nothing for the displaced shopkeepers.

He said the CCMC authority has neither provided an alternative space for shopkeepers nor signed agreement as per directives of the High Court.

Chief officer Kapil Phadte said that the process has been delayed due to technical reasons. Phadte said that nine gadas in front of the building will be cleared for an approach road, and added that the issue will be resolved as early as possible.