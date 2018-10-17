Cuncolim underground power cabling work to begin soon: Vijai

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

After months of protests, the municipal area of Cuncolim is set to see the work begin on the underground cabling as announced by the Goa Forward Party on Sunday. Locals from the constituency have for the past several months been complaining and organising protests to demand work on the underground cabling project.

Speaking at the launch of the Goa Forward Party office in Cuncolim, party leader and TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai made the assurance that the work on underground cabling would bring relief to the people of Cuncolim.

“The issue of underground cabling has been one that has been troubling Cuncolim for a long time. This work is worth Rs 8 crore and was stuck at the finance department. But now, I am happy to announce that the government has cleared the work and will be issuing a letter of intent to the contractors. The work will begin soon,” he said.

The minister said that the letter of intent will be issued to Padmashri contractors on Monday and the work would begin thereafter. He also added that to ensure timely resolving of issues related to power, the electricity department would improve its existing

substation.

“There have been a lot of electricity problems in Cuncolim and so we have asked for a subdivision in Cuncolim with assistant engineer Borkar from Arlem to be based at Cuncolim” said Sardesai.

In the past, locals have held protests in Cuncolim as well as made written representations to the electricity department to improve the power infrastructure. Though a proposal to improve the infrastructure was presented to the government during the tenure of former Cuncolim MLA Rajan Naik, there was no follow up. When Naik had put the proposal the cost for the project was estimated to be Rs 3 crore, but since then, prices have risen and the current estimate is at Rs 8 crore.

Since then, the present Congress MLA Clafacio Dias and Goa Forward have been back and forth with taking credit for the work. Sardesai had in August said he would intervene in moving the file for improving the power infrastructure in Cuncolim after Goa Forward’s Yuri Alemao, ex MLA Joaquim Alemao and a group of locals submitted a memorandum to

him.