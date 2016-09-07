Cuncolim seafood exporters call for urgent road repairs

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Seafood Exporter Association of Goa (SEAG) president, Maulana Ibrahim, has called for urgent improvement in road infrastructure from Cuncolim Industrial Estate for exports to take-off from the estate.

Speaking to the Navhind Times on Wednesday, Ibrahim said that the container traffic from the estate has got totally disrupted after a culvert has been damaged at Amabulim along Quepem-Cuncolim road recently. Units in the estate are forced to transport the containers through Cuncolim village only after midnight to avoid inconvenience to villagers.

“The middle-of-night movement of containers is adversely affecting its functioning,” he said, adding that those affected are “primarily sea-food exporters whose cargo is perishable and have to be transported daily.”

The damage to the approach road is come at peak season which last for only two months for sea-food exporters, he rued.

There are four sea-food processing units at Cuncolim industrial estate and they account for over 50 per cent of seafood exports from Goa.

Units transport cargo in refrigerated (reefer) containers and around four-five containers per day ply from the estate during peak season time.

“Although PWD has taken up repairs to the damaged culvert and promised to do the work expeditiously road infrastructure from Cuncolim industrial estate needs immediate attention,” said Ibrahim.

He also said that the two approach roads to the estate are problematic.

Containers cannot be transported through the Panzorconi approach road because of the Konkan Railway Bridge that has low height and many dangling wires. While the second and regular approach road via Ambaulim recently got unusable because of damage to the culvert.

Seafood exporters have been demanding better road infrastructure from the government as their cargo movement is by ‘reefer’ that are long and heavy.

Each container is at least 40 feet long and plying via Ambaulim along the Quepem-Cuncolim road is difficult as it is narrow and has ancient culverts.

Ibrahim also said that the Cuncolim Industrial Estate Owners Association as well as GSIA is not concerned about the problems of sea-food exporters although the industry earns valuable foreign exchange.

However the problem of seafood exporters at Cuncolim was taken up by GCCI recently.

Sources at GCCI said that efforts are on to request the government to deepen the Konkan Railway underpass at Panzorconi to allow containers to pass under the bridge. GCCI has also called for repairs of all old culverts on roads approaching industrial estates, said an official.

The culvert at Ambaulim collapsed on August 26, and repair work is undertaken by the PWD and the construction would be completed in a week’s time, he said.