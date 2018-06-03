Cuncolim residents ‘give’ Madkaikar 3 months’ time to fix power problems

NT NETWORK

CUNCOLIM

Residents of Cuncolim have given the power minister three months to stick to his assurance and resolve the electricity problems they are facing. They have further threatened to gherao the minister’s office and ‘cut off’ power supply to the nearby industrial estate.

The locals held a meeting near Cuncolim market supported by MLA Clafasio Dias and Congress representatives and followed it with a morcha to the Cuncolim bus stand.

Despite the assurance by Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar that he has sanctioned Rs 7.5 crore for upgrading electricity infrastructure of the area, the residents have set a time limit, failing which, they said they will resort to another protest.

“There have been many assurances given in the past but this time we are hopeful that this assurance will be seriously fulfilled. We are giving the minister three months’ time and if he doesn’t fulfill his promise then we will gherao his office and stop power to the industrial estate,” said Dias.

During the meeting, Cuncolim Municipal Council (CMC) vice chairperson Shashank Dessai said, “We have IDC here in Cuncolim but their lights never go off. This is because of the pressure to keep it on. At the electricity office, the linesmen are working with candle light, no proper equipment is given to them. This problem should not happen in other villages. The power minister has said Rs 8 crore worth works will be carried out, but these are only assurances. In a city like Mumbai, there are no problems of electricity because they have underground cabling. This should be done everywhere in Goa. We want the government to resolve this issue at the earliest.”

Congress leader and Cuncolim resident Shantaram Naik, meanwhile, responded to comments made by Madkaikar that the protest was only a publicity stunt. “Our Cuncolim is in darkness but the government itself is in darkness. The government had made a promise to provide 24×7 power supply. Where is it? How is the minister calling this a stunt when he himself calls a press conference a day before this protest? Is that not also a stunt? What Goa gets is 540 kv, but what we need is 1000kv. The government should work towards fulfilling this,” he said.