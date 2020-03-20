Cuncolim Municipality to keep ‘Sunday Market’ closed

Margao: Cuncolim Municipal Council (CMC) has decided to keep Sunday market closed for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

The council has also decided to keep a watch on traders coming from Karnataka and Maharashtra to the market area.

The council during its general body meeting earlier this week, had decided to put up notices around the market area and at the municipal building informing about the closure. The main aim, the council said is to stop the movement of vehicles from other states that could possibly cause the spread of the virus.

Speaking to this daily, CMC chairperson Panzy Coutinho said, “Local vendors would not be restricted. On Saturday night, many vehicles, mostly from Karnataka arrive with vegetables and other goods. This could lead to the spread of the virus and as a precautionary measure we have decided to stop the entry of these vehicles. The Sunday market will also be closed till March 31 but on other days, vendors who sell locally-grown vegetables and fruits will be allowed to conduct business.”

The municipality has put up notices stating, “In view of government advisory on outbreak of COVID-19, the weekly market will be suspended up to March 31 as precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

The municipality has also appealed to the public to observe Prime Minister’s Janata Curfew on March 22.

“As such the public at large and the vendors are requested to keep the market closed on the aforesaid date and adhere to the instructions to control the spread of coronavirus disease,” stated CMC chief officer Violet Gomes in the notice.

A councillor Mario Moraes said, “Strict vigil will be kept by the municipal market management staff to execute the decision in the public interest. Other initiatives that we have discussed include putting banners and public awareness on moving vehicles making announcements about virus.”