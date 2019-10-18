Cuncolim municipality assures market vendors of resolving their grievances

Cuncolim: Cuncolim Municipal Council (CMC) chairperson Kiran Naik along with local MLA Clafacio Dias and chief officer heard grievances of vendors of Cuncolim market and assured them of resolving the same at the next municipal meeting.

Earlier this month, Dias had conducted an inspection of the Cuncolim market after receiving several complaints over platforms meant for vendors at the market, poor maintenance of toilets and regarding the Sunday market.

After vendors raised concerns that they were not able to use platforms at the market, municipality chief officer Pritidas Gaonkar urged them to write to the municipality to request for sopo.

Vendors also questioned the timings of the Sunday market saying that while in the past the market would be open till 2.30 pm, lately, it has been operating till 8 pm. They said the consequence was that the toilets were not being maintained properly.

Trade licenses of chicken carts that were operating outside the market were asked to be checked and to evict those without trade license. Dias also urged the municipality to form a market committee to ensure the vendors issues were addressed in a timely manner. It was learnt that with the constant change of the chairperson, the committee has had to be re-elected, but was not actually done.

Naik said the issues would be resolved after taking it up for the general council meeting to be held on October 23. “We have listened to all the concerns of the market vendors and I will place it before the councillors at the meeting to be held on October 23. We will look into resolving the vendors’ issues,” she said.

The meeting also saw heated arguments between the MLA and councillor Mario Moraes. Speaking to media after walking out of the meeting, Moraes said it was wrong for the MLA to intervene in municipality matters.

“At the municipal level, the councillors and chairperson are responsible. The MLA should not get involved in internal affairs of the municipality. He has the right to visit the municipal area but he cannot interfere in the internal affairs of the council,” said Moraes.

The MLA, on the other hand, said he had every right to address people’s concerns. “I had an inspection of the market after receiving several complaints and called for special meeting to discuss this. I have full right to solve the problems of the people. I have not come with wrong intentions,” Dias

said.