Cuncolim Municipal Council cancels Shigmo float parade

Margao: Cuncolim Municipal Council (CMC) as well as the Cuncolim Shigmotsav Committee has announced the cancellation of the Cuncolim Shigmotsav float parade scheduled to be held on March 18 as a preventive measure against the spread of Coronavirus.

The municipality in a letter to the tourism department and the Chief Minister has conveyed its decision regarding cancellation of the annual float parade.

“In view of the rising threat of COVID-19 and as a precautionary measure, the council has decided to cancel the Shigmotsav parade scheduled on March 18 in the Cuncolim municipal area,” the municipality has stated.

Cuncolim Shigmotsav Committee chairman Violet Gomes, in a press note, also informed that the float parade has been cancelled in view of the government’s advisory on COVID-19.

The government has been taking several measures to curb the spread of the virus that has been declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The health department has also invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987.

“Since the health of the citizens is of utmost importance, the council has decided that it is not possible to conduct the float parade in the municipal jurisdiction and it stands cancelled,” informed the council in its letter to the tourism department.