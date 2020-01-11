Cultural marks from forthcoming academic year

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the government is likely to implement the state cultural marks policy from the forthcoming academic year 2020-21, and the state cabinet would soon discuss the same before its approval.

Speaking to the pressmen after inaugurating Lokotsav 2020 at Darya Sangam, Campal, the Chief Minister said that the draft state cultural marks policy has already been forwarded to his office by the department of arts and culture.

“I have discussed the matter with Minister for Arts and Culture, Govind Gaude,” he added, pointing out that presently, the details as regards awarding cultural marks to students are being compared to those in other states, which have similar policy.

“Till now Goa government has been awarding sports merit marks to the students,” the Chief Minister observed, maintaining that consultations as regards awarding the cultural marks to the students, especially the inventory of various cultural activities and related marks, would have to be taken up with the department of education.

“Therefore, soon we will hold a related joint meeting with the secretaries and directors of the department of education as well as department of art and culture, and reach the desired conclusion,” he said, adding that the draft of the policy will then be discussed at the cabinet meeting.

It is learnt that the draft of the state cultural policy is presently vetted by the law department.

It is further learnt that the state cabinet also needs to take a decision as regards bringing a related amendment to the Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975, under which the Goa Board has been established, as the cultural marks would be awarded to the students appearing for SSC as well as HSSC examinations, which are conducted by the Goa Board.

Meanwhile, Gaude said that as per the draft policy, if a student is eligible for claiming both sports merit marks and cultural merit marks, then he would be granted higher of these two marks. “Such a student would be able to claim merit marks under only one category,” he added, maintaining that he wants the cultural marks policy to be implemented from the current academic year.