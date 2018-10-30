Cultivating a green life

Miguel Braganza

The best news on the agriculture front in recent years is the successful cultivation of rice in the khazan fields that were fallow for the last fifteen to twenty-five years on the island of Santo Estavao in the middle of the River Mandovi. Many people living in Goa have never been there. Of the twenty-five lakh square metres of field area, five lakh square metres was brought under the plough, transplanted mechanically and harvested with combine harvester. The best part was that it was done as a community effort involving the ‘Ilha Verde Farmers’ Club’ backed by the youth and local community associations or ‘Somudai’, a Konkani term derived from the word ‘somuh’ meaning community

After the success of rice cultivation in the monsoon season, the islanders are now planning to cultivate the traditional pulse crop of ‘alsanddo’ or cowpea. Pulses provide the proteins to build our body without the danger of the hormones and steroids pumped into animals and poultry raised for meat in ‘battery farms’. Pulses are also legume plants that associate with a bacterium to fix nitrogen from the air and enrich the soil. They work as miniature fertiliser factories and produce enough nitrogen for the legumes as well as the next crop of rice. Farmers have long discovered that growing alsando increases the yield of the next crop of rice.

With regards to fertlisers, the Don Bosco College of Agriculture has introduced a EWYL (Earn while you learn programme) where students actually make Panchagavya that not only uses the milk, curds and ghee but also the cow dung and urine of the lactating desi cows. Panchagavya is used as a decomposition accelerator for composts, as a growth enhancer for plants and a booster for both, flowering and fruit set in mango and other fruit crops. It has other applications also. The laboratory also produces Rhizobium japonicum culture to help farmers who grow beans, peas and groundnut to completely avoid the use of urea and other nitrogen fertiliser.

Young student entrepreneurs learn and produce ‘biological control’ agents like Trichoderma species (marketed as Bu-Rakshak) and Beauvaria bassiana in the laboratory under sterile conditions. The spawn or seed material of oyster mushroom is also multiplied in this laboratory and used by another group to cultivate mushrooms on rice straw for sale. Together with the mushroom laboratory at Ela Farm deftly handled by Prathama Rane e Vernekar for the last decade, the farmers can be assured of uninterrupted supply of mushroom spawn to grow and sell mushrooms while enriching the straw with protein for cattle-feed.

By providing hands-on experience in production, sale, costing, pricing and marketing, keeping an eye on the competition and on the profitability of the enterprise, the EWYL program is effectively an incubation centre for these young agripreneurs.