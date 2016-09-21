CSM Taleigao give SCC Cavelossim a run for their money

NT NETWORK

Santa Cruz Sports Club Cavelossim managed to register a hard fought 4-2 win over new entrants Clube Sao Minguel De Taleigao in the GFA Pro League match played at Duler stadium, on Wednesday.

From today’s win Cavelossim stands with seven points while Taleigao has just one point after their fourth league match.

Cavelossim went into the breather with a 3-1 lead, scoring through the boots of Cresson Antao, Melwin Fernandes and Aaren D’Silva, while Levino Pereira managed to pull a goal for Taleigao from the penalty spot.

The opening goal for Cavelossim came in the 2nd minute of the first session, when Cavelossim’s skipper Cresson Antao connected his header off a free kick by Ashley Araujo to put his team ahead, 1-0.

Taleigao surprised their opponents with an equalizer in the 13th minute. Taleigao’s Pramod Mardolkar was brought down inside the penalty box by Cavelossim’s Cryson Fernandes, prompting referee Sharad Naik to point to the penalty spot. Levino Pereira stepped forward but his penalty kick was blocked with a diving save by Cavelossim keeper Jeeta Gupta. However Levino scored off the rebound, giving Taleigao the equaliser, 1-1.

As the match progressed Cavelossim once again surged ahead in the 22nd minute when Aaren D’Silva cut past Taleigao’s defenders and squared the ball to unmarked Velington Rocha, who tapped it into the goal, 2-1.

It did not take long for Cavelossim to make it 3-1 through Aaren D’Silva (33rd minute) who collected a pass from Melwin Fernandes and after sneaking past the Taleigao defenders Krishnath Shirodkar and Jesmon Carvalho toed the ball home, 3-1.

On resumption of play, Taleigao keeper Rohan Sheikh blocked Cresson Antao’s header at the far post.

In a counter attack Cavelossim keeper Jeeta Gupta came with two back to back saves to deny Gourav Kankonkar from scoring.

At the other end, Cavelossim’s Daulat Dessai tried to score with his individual efforts, but his attempts were saved by Taleigao keeper.

In the 85th minute Tleigao tried to bounce back throught their skipper Pramod, who dodged the left back and fired a shot on entering the penalty box beating the Cavelossim keeper, 3-2.

Two minutes later Cavelossim’s Gammy Costa moved dangerously inside the rival penalty box, but was thwarted by the keeper in one to one situation.

In the added time Taleigao keeper Rohan Sheikh brought down Daulat Dessai inside the penalty box, with referee pointing the dreaded spot. Joshuah Vaz stepped up to make it 4-2 closing the day in favour of Santa Cruz Sports Club Cavelossim.