CSM de Taleigao edge Signals

DULER: Clube Sao Miguel de Taleigao registered a hard-fought 2-1 win over Corps of Signal in the GFA’s U-20 Taca Goa League match played at Duler ground on Thursday.

Taleigao went into the breather with a 2-0 cushion, with goals coming from the boots of Salu Santos and Prajat Mondal. Both the teams started cautiously as the play in the first quarter of the match was restricted to midfield.

Taleigao broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Kreston Estrocio set up Salu Santos on the edge of the 18-yard box and the last named drilled a powerful shot which beat the keeper, 1-0.

It was Corps keeper Stijin who came with three smart saves to first thwart Salu Santos attempt from just outside the penalty box and minutes later collected a curling shot from Prajat Mondol.

In the 40th minute Kreston Estrocio darted inside the Corps danger zone and tried to place the ball home; however, keeper Stijin came with a superb full length diving save to keep his effort at bay.

In a counter attack, Jeremia Lalrinsanga sent a fine cross to Ramingmawia inside the danger zone but the latter’s firm header was collected by Taleigao keeper Akash Diwadkar.

While Signals did the attacking, Taleigao doubled their lead when Prajat Mondal getting hold off Kreston’s through pass slammed the ball into the goal, 2-0.

Taleigao should have netted their third goal in the injury time, but Kreston failed to direct his shot into the goal with only Signals keeper at his mercy.

On resumption of play, Signals were a transformed unit and were seen all over the rival territory in search of a goal, which they finally managed in the 55th minute. Jeremia Lalrinsanga, getting hold of the ball on the edge of penalty area, curled the ball past the stranded Taleigao keeper, 1-2.

Pepped up by a goal, Signal came with numerous scoring moves but Nitesh Parwar, Ramingmawia and Cyril Dias failed to convert.

Taleigao too had a couple of opportunities to further inflate their lead but Corps keeper Stijin was brilliant under the horizontal bar to deny the rival strikers from scoring. Taleigao were reduced to 10 men after their skipper Salu Santos was given marching orders for abusive language in the dying minutes of the

match.