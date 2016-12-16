Saturday , 17 December 2016
CS to be new state poll panel chief 

Posted by: nt December 17, 2016 in Goa News

PANAJI : The state cabinet on Friday approved appointment of Chief Secretary of the state R K  Srivastava as commissioner of Goa state election commission.

Addressing media persons after chairing a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said  that Dr Mudassir would   demit the  office on  January 14, 2017 after completing his term of six  years.

“And therefore it is necessary to appoint a commissioner to Goa state election commission from January 15, 2017. Our council of ministers has resolved to approve appointment of R K  Srivastava as the commissioner of Goa state election commission after vacation of seat of present incumbent Dr Mudassir,” Parsekar said.

