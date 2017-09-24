Cry Our Beloved Junta House Panaji

Nandkumar M Kamat

Every self-respecting citizen in Panaji should cry for Junta house- Goa’s most famous address, originally located at ‘Rua 7 de Outoubro’ now known as 18th June road. Over past two generations, in public memory, it has no more remained as a building- it has become an icon, an archive, a monument.

Next only to old secretariat, Junta house was an administrative citadel of Goa government. Junta house has seen and made history. It would need a special volume to write on hundreds of personalities and thousands of events witnessed by the Swami Vivekananda hall on its 6th floor which used to offer a breathtaking view of Mandovi waterfront. Thanks to PWD, people have now forgotten that such a hall exists in the town. The front steps of the building had seen so many sit in strikes, hunger strikes and democratic agitators that veteran labour leader comrade Christopher Fonseca would be able to recall the full history. But then why such a vibrant public building doesn’t make any difference to anyone in any election- from CCP to assembly?.

Junta house is the mother of Panaji’s post liberation Anglo-American style, wide, open terrace based multi-storied urban architecture. If there is a public building built after liberation in Goa yielding more than one thousand times returns on its investment by way of numerous services, it is Panaji’s Junta house. But one would not even find a single document, brochure or a book on the history of this monument. This iconic six storied administrative, commercial, residential and cultural complex, more than half century old iconic, historic landmark of Panaji is cracking and deteriorating. The acidic rain has corroded its old steel reinforcement. The building is showing wear and tear on exteriors and interiors. The structure with deep, rock solid pile foundation was strong enough to withstand tremors from Koyna, Latur and Bhuj earthquakes. Instead of treating this building as a prized, valuable public asset and spending liberally to repair and maintain it, the PWD is allegedly eying windfall income from private parties after declaring it unfit for occupation- a standard technique used world over to dispose of public assets.

The consistent neglect of Junta house is criminal and deliberate and precisely aimed to extinguish the life from it so private players licking their tongues by looking at the prime location could make a tempting offer. The fate of Junta house is allegedly already decided but the government, expertly tutored by paid consultants would choose its own method, style, time and place to reveal it.

At present PWD is trying its very best to do everything to make this building as useless to occupants and people as possible- and this is consistent with the long term strategy to declare it un-repairable, non-maintainable and finally unfit for occupation and fit for “demolition”.

It does not need knowledge of nuclear technology to replace four lifts. But PWD fears that if it provides four brand new functional lifts then footfalls in the building would increase and consequently its burden of maintenance as well. This is why there in no running water in any of the washrooms, and waste, filth and stink is promoted. The security personnel have vanished making the building a soft target for vandals, robbers and launching a terrorist attack.

There is more darkness then illumination inside the building. The building backyard needs a surprise visit by the Governor Mridula Sinha to see how the behemoth called PWD has been actively contributing to her “Swatch Bharat Abhiyan”. With expenditure of Rs. 100-200 crore, Junta house can be given a majestic facelift and brought on par with Kala Academy or Goa assembly complex. But to Goa’s post 1990, real estate boom, Junta house now appears like an old, ugly and useless person. Why would anyone agitate for saving Junta house?. After most of the senior engineers and officers in the PWD retired, Junta house lost all its old friends and patrons. For the younger lot which had witnessed a building boom all over Goa, Junta house became just one more government building because their bosses didn’t brief them on its importance.

Let us compare the consistent and criminal neglect of Junta house building with the Rs 35 crores ‘white elephant’ called the much hyped ‘multi-level car parking (MLCP) building near Santa Monica jetty. Not even 10 percent of its capacity has been utilised in past 10 months and strangely nobody cares. Junta house was built at a fraction of a cost of the MLCP. A refurbished Junta house would be an economic force multiplier for Panaji’s busiest business area. As a schoolboy, I had seen the foundation pits and was amazed at the quantity of steel and concrete which had been used to create what was then Panaji’s third tallest building after Hotel Mandovi and Tourist Hostel.

Since there were no other tall buildings around from sixth floor we could see a beautiful panoramic view of Panaji. Till 1980 no ‘pink stains’ were noticed on walls. The floors and the marble staircases were scrubbed clean. Internally all passages and corridors were well illuminated. Washrooms were clean and well maintained. Liftmen were polite and courteous and were always found on duty. Exterior and interior painting was done every year. The real decay of the building began in the past 20 years. No PWD minister since 1995 took any interest in the deteriorating condition of the Junta house. No MLA from Panaji ever related to it, nor thought about its history, its importance and had any urge to do something for it.

The footpaths around the building haven’t been repaired for decades. The raising of road level had made the shops on ground floor are prone to flooding. Junta house is a public building. Over more than fifty years it has done immense public good. It still has a capacity to last a century and contribute to a healthy, productive, creative and robust urban life. Public interests are paramount in a democracy.

A gem of a building created during the MGP rule has now lost its shine. This monument was a matter of pride for both “Bhau” and “Tai’. Its decay reflects the decay of governance which we witness in Goa. But more shockingly it reflects on people in Panaji who know what they want but may be scared to demand.