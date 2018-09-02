Crucial AGM today

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Officials of the Goa Dairy have maintained that the crucial annual general body meeting of the farmers linked to the dairy will be held as scheduled on Sunday, although the newly-appointed administrator of the Goa Dairy Damodar Morajkar did not take charge of his post on Saturday.

Highly-placed sources in the Goa Dairy confirmed that Morajkar has not taken charge of the dairy. Moreover the newly-appointed administrator did not establish any contact with it until late Saturday evening.

“So the ‘remaining’ directors and the managing director have decided to go ahead with the scheduled AGM that will begin at 11 pm at the Curti-based dairy,” the sources said.

Although Goa Dairy officials are steadfast on the decision to hold the scheduled AGM, there is confusion over the legality of the meeting, which could be held without the participation of the administrator appointed by Registrar of Co-operative Societies Sanjiv Gadkar in his order passed on Friday.

However, some of the farmers linked to the dairy maintained that the government has already dissolved the board of directors taking away all the powers from the directors and entrusting them with the administrator.

“We will challenge the legality of the AGM if the administrator does not attend the meeting because the registrar has already dissolved the board,” asserted Dattaprasad Sawardekar, chairman of a milk society linked with the dairy.

The scheduled meeting, which is coming on the heels of the crucial RCS order that has tried to bring about cleanup in the ailing Goa Dairy, is expected to be stormy.

Despite several attempts, this reporter could not get through Morajkar for a comment on the issue.