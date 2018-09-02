Sunday , 2 September 2018
Crucial AGM today

Posted by: nt September 2, 2018

PONDA

Officials of the Goa Dairy have maintained that the crucial annual general body meeting of the farmers linked to the dairy will be held as scheduled on Sunday, although  the newly-appointed administrator  of the Goa Dairy Damodar Morajkar did not take charge of his post on Saturday.

Highly-placed sources in the Goa  Dairy confirmed that Morajkar has not taken charge of the dairy. Moreover  the newly-appointed administrator  did not   establish  any contact with it until  late Saturday evening.

“So the ‘remaining’ directors and the managing director have decided to go ahead with the scheduled AGM that will begin at 11 pm  at the Curti-based dairy,” the sources said.

Although Goa Dairy officials are steadfast on the decision to hold the scheduled AGM, there is confusion over the legality  of the meeting, which could be held without the participation of the administrator appointed by Registrar of Co-operative Societies Sanjiv Gadkar in his  order passed on Friday.

However, some of the farmers linked to the dairy maintained that the government has already dissolved the board of directors taking away all the powers from the directors and entrusting them with the administrator.

“We will challenge the legality of the AGM if the administrator does not attend the meeting  because  the registrar has already dissolved the board,” asserted Dattaprasad Sawardekar, chairman of a milk society linked with the dairy.

The scheduled meeting, which is coming on the heels of  the crucial RCS order that  has tried to bring about cleanup in the ailing Goa Dairy, is expected to be stormy.

Despite several attempts, this reporter could not get through Morajkar for a comment on the issue.

