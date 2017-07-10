Crosses, plaques in Curchorem cemetery desecrated

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

At least 45 holy crosses and plaques installed on the graves in the cemetery of Guardian Angel Church, Curchorem, were desecrated in the wee hours of Monday, triggering widespread condemnation against the rising desecrations of religious places and symbols in the state.

Marble coverings on some graves and niches in the cemetery were also vandalised by the miscreants.

The mass desecration in the cemetery brought top police officers to the town.

DGP Dr Muktesh Chandar; DIG Rupindar Kumar; South Goa SP Arvind Gawas; Quepem DYSP Sammy Tavares; ATS SP Devesh Kumar Mahla and others rushed to the cemetery.

The DIG said that they have received specific information on the incident and they are working upon it. Some 45 holy crosses and plaques installed on the graves in the cemetery were damaged and thrown aside. Besides, marble covering on some graves were also damaged, Kumar said.

Giving details of the incident, he said the police personnel patrolling near the cemetery heard sound of something being broken in the graveyard. They alerted the other patrolling team who immediately rushed to the spot. However, by that time the miscreants had disappeared from the scene. The police noticed a person jumping off the graveyard compound and disappearing in the darkness. A strong posse of police personnel has been deployed at important locations in the area and night patrolling has been intensified.

OUR MARGAO REPORTER ADDS: Gawas said the CCTV camera installed at the cemetery’s gate was also found broken.

Stating that the police are yet to make any arrest in the case, Gawas said that a local resident saw a man running out of the cemetery at around 4.30 am.

“Police teams are working on various leads. We are in the process of collecting clues,” said the South Goa SP, who has instructed police personnel to increase patrolling at sensitive places in South Goa.