Cross damaged at Chandor

CHANDOR/MARGAO: The residents of Chandor woke up to a rude shock as a spate of attacks on crosses in Chandor continues as the fourth cross was desecrated on Sunday.

This is the second such incident reported in 10 days and the fourth in the last two months in Chandor. The incident came to light on Sunday morning when some residents noticed the cross damaged while going for Sunday mass. The news spread quickly and large number of people across all faiths assembled at the cross.

Cuncolim MLA Clafasio Dias also visited the site of the cross along with senior police officials who took stock of the situation.

According to Maina Curtorim police the incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday. Police said that upon information a police team visited the site and conducted the panchanama.

A dog squad and finger print expert was pressed into service. Police said that the upper portion of the cross has been damaged. Based on the complaint an offence under Section 295 of IPC for hurting the religious sentiments has been registered.

Later speaking to reporters Dias said this is a deliberate attempt to create communal disharmony. He said he has asked the police to intensify patrolling at night.