Criminal facing externment

PANAJI : The Panaji police have initiated externment proceedings against one Paulo D’Cruz from Taleigao. The police said that D’Cruz is allegedly involved in a number of criminal cases including the recent Rs 34 lakh robbery case that had been reported in Saligao.

In this connection, the Panaji police have initiated externment proceedings and a report has been submitted to the deputy collector, Tiswadi, for necessary actions.

In view of the assembly election schedule next month, the North Goa police have identified around 1286 persons who could possibly create a law and order situation as well as threaten or intimidate voters during the assembly elections.

In this regard, police stations in the North Goa district have sent reports to the concerned deputy collectors under various sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure for executing bond of good behaviour.