Crime declines in South Goa in first six months of 2018

SHYAM ZAMBAULIKER

MARGAO

Maina-Curtorim police registered 40 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) from January to June 2018 this year and detected 32 cases.

However cases of matka booked by the police are very less. For the first six months Maina-Curtorim police booked only 13 matka cases even as matka has spread its wings in most parts of Maina-Curtorim jurisdiction. Last year during the same period the police had booked 19 cases of matka as per police records.

As compared to the year 2017 for the same period Canacona police had registered 57 cases under the IPC of which 44 were detected.

As per police records no case of murder was reported for the first six months of this year, only one case of attempt to commit murder, one case of rape was reported during the first six months of 2018. In 2017 for the first six months one murder case was reported and 5 cases of rape were registered. Most of these cases have been chargesheeted, said police.

A senior police officer claimed that for the first six months of 2018 the crime rate was under control and most of the cases were solved.

He said cases such as attempt to commit murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rape has decreased.

In Maina-Curtorim police station jurisdiction for the first six months of this year there were no cases of rioting, unlawful assembly, cheating, however he said that 4 cases of hurt and 2 cases of kidnapping were registered.

There was only one case of assault on government servant and 11 fatal accidents in Maina-Curtorim jurisdiction for the first six months.

In 2017 for the first six months 5 cases of hurt, 9 fatal accidents, 9 other accidents, 2 cases of trespass, one case of rioting, were reported. He said that some cases have been detected while others are under investigation.

Police said that this year fatal accidents and minor accidents declined due to the strict implementation of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police also claimed that cases of chain snatching, auto thefts have decreased in South Goa for the first six months due to the strict night patrolling.

South Goa superintendent of police Arvind Gawas said that in South Goa during the first six months of this yea, 529 cases were registered by various police stations of which 459 cases were detected, of which 43 cases were registered by Canacona police and 42 were detected. The percentage detection rate was 97.67.

Gawas said that all measures were being taken to reduce the crime rate by organising day and night patrolling.

A social worker Ulhas Kerker said that police have to intensify their patrolling during the nights to avoid crimes on the road.