Crime Branch takes over probe

PANAJI: The Crime Branch police on Monday took over the investigation of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) body goof-up case.

The police department transferred the case from the Agacaim police to the Crime Branch and the order in this regard was issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Muktesh Chander.

The order states that considering the gravity of the offence and to ensure a thorough and more professional investigation into the case, it has been transferred to Crime Branch. The DGP has also asked for submission of a fortnightly progress report of the case.

The Agacaim police on Saturday had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against staff of the GMC’s department of forensic science medicine and toxicology under the IPC Section 153 A (b) (whoever commits any act, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities, and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public tranquility). The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Miles Gonsalves, the brother of the deceased Januz Gonsalves.

Though Gonsalves had filed the complaint against head of the department of forensic medicine and toxicology Dr Edmundo Rodrigues, police surgeon Dr Pannag Kumar and GMC dean Dr Pradeep Naik, the police, however, said that the accused will be identified during the course of investigation.

The GMC dean had also filed a complaint, seeking necessary action as per law and had named Dr Edmundo Rodrigues, junior technician Machindranath Jalmi and postmortem attendant Prakash Narvekar, who were allegedly involved in handing over the dead bodies to the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) authorities without proper verification.

It may be recalled that exposing gross negligence, the GMC ‘erroneously’ disposed of the body of Januz Gonsalves (24) from Aldona in place of an unclaimed corpse.

The incident triggered uproar and anguish on Saturday forcing the GMC to form an inquiry committee to probe the mix-up.

The major blunder came to light when family members visited GMC on Saturday to take back the dead body from the GMC morgue for funeral.