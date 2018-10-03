Crime Branch summons suspended forensic dept HoD in GMC body goof-up case

PANAJI: The suspended head of the department (HoD) of forensic medicine and toxicology Dr Edmundo Rodrigues has been summoned by the Crime Branch police in connection with the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) body goof-up case.

Dr Rodrigues has been asked to appear before the Crime Branch at Ribandar on Wednesday morning for questioning. Police inspector Raul Parab is investigating the case.

Police on Tuesday conducted panchanama at the GMC morgue in connection with the case.

The Agacaim police had on Saturday registered an FIR against staff of the department of forensic medicine and toxicology and the case was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch.

The FIR was registered under IPC Section 153 A (b) (whoever commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities, and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public tranquility).

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Miles Gonsalves, the brother of the deceased Januz Gonsalves. Though Gonsalves had filed the complaint against Dr Rodrigues, police surgeon Dr Pannag Kumar and GMC dean Dr Pradeep Naik, the police, however, said that accused will be identified during the course of investigation.

It may be noted that exposing gross negligence, the GMC ‘erroneously’ disposed of the body of Januz Gonsalves (24) from Aldona in place of an unclaimed corpse.

In connection with the incident, the government had suspended Dr Rodrigues, junior technician Machindranath Jalmi and postmortem attendant Prakash Narvekar.