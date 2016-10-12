Crime branch seeks CJM order to block matka websites

PANAJI: Crime Branch police, probing the alleged nexus involving policemen, politicians and matka operators, has approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Panaji requesting to issue necessary order so as to block websites that are found to be promoting or publishing numbers pertaining to matka gambling activities.

The police have come across nine such websites hosted outside India, informed sources adding that after examining registry details it was found that some of the mobile numbers are found outside the country. The names and addresses are also found to be incomplete while the details of mobile numbers (India) are being verified, sources said.

In order to block these websites, police had written to a central agency, New Delhi however to do so, the agency has asked for a court order. As such the police have now approached the court requesting to issue the necessary order.

According to police, blocking these websites will paralyse the activity of matka gambling in the state.

Earlier, police had written to the Director General, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), New Delhi to block the websites. However, police were informed that they are not empowered to block the websites and were asked to approach office of the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, New Delhi.

As such police through Secretary, Information Technology, Goa wrote to the Joint Secretary, New Delhi which in turn sought a court order to block these websites.

According to information from October 8, 2015 to August 2016, Goa Police have booked 1,035 relating to matka gambling, arrested 1,076 persons and seized an amount of Rs 9,52,790. Sources informed that police during the course of investigation recorded statements of persons who were involved in matka-gambling activities however they too did not disclose source of matka gambling numbers and claimed that they refer internet for numbers.

According to police, there is nothing on record or any evidence to prove nexus of police, press, politicians with matka gambling operators as alleged by the petitioners. Nor the petitioner in their statements has given any material evidence to prove their allegations however, it would be wrong to say that matka gambling activities is not happening in Goa, police have said.

In October last year, the crime branch had registered a first information report against politicians, an unnamed minister, police officers, matka operators from Gujarat and agents from Goa under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy rules.

The FIR had also mentioned a politician by name Kiran from Thivim, Budo alias Parekh from Goa, 1,100 bookies and also two Marathi dailies as accused.

Taking cognizance of the PIL filed by Kashinath Shetye and others, the High Court of Bombay at Goa had issued directions to the crime branch asking it to register a FIR and investigate the matter.