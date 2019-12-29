Crib contest held

Aebeleena Luis of Damon Raia won the first prize at the All Goa Crib Competition organised by The Good Shepherd Organisation, Fatorda- Margao. Richard Colaco of Ponda and the youth of Holy Spirit Church, Margao shared the second prize while Ladislau Roncon from Panaji won third prize. The consolation prizes went to the youth of Our Lady of Snows Church and Our Lady of Bomparte Cross from Gavon Solva Raia.

Parish priest of Our Lady of Grace Church, Margao, Fr Joe Rodrigues was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to the winners. While congratulating The Good Shepherd organisation, he also emphasised the need of society to look at the downtrodden and not so fortunate ones, especially during Christmas time. Journalist and social activist from Margao, Cedric da Costa was the guest of honour.