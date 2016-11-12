Cremeux: Taking over the cafe scene in Goa

Kuheli Bhattacharya Rane

Panaji has become a hub for cafes big and small, one can find international giant conglomerates and entrepreneurial home grown cafes in and around the city. This week we cover a café that has grown from being a quaint little Goan café in the sleepy village of Santa Cruz to a chain of bake shops with three express cafes in Goa, three pizza bakeries, two more upcoming eateries in Vasco and Margao and the stand alone Cremeux Café and Bistro on MG road.

I have a nostalgic connect with Cremeux since my college days, when I discovered the Cremeux chocolate fudge cookies. Crumbly outside with a gooey chocolate filling within, it was reminiscent of the cookies I fantasised about from Enid Blyton books; remember the liquid-filled cookies from The Magic Faraway Tree?

Thus, I was keen on seeing if Cremeux had managed to keep the magic alive after all these years, particularly after growing into one of Goa’s foremost bake chains.

The café and bistro on MG Road is spacious at 65 covers, plus six bar seating, the same cannot be said about the parking space or lack thereof.

First the good news, it offers live music on two days of the week – Wednesdays and Fridays – making it one of the few places within the city confines to offer the same as opposed to having to travel to beaches or touristy destinations. Musicians and DJs can speak to the management and have pop up music shows on other nights as well.

They deliver up to a radius of 5 kilometres and one can also consider their takeaway option. The food is a mixed bag of options from breakfast eggs to Italian pastas and pizzas, to seafood grills.

The goat meat balls with honey mustard sauce is recommended, it was moist and juicy, even if the crispy crust seemed like it had been refried.

The chicken oriental crunchy salad is quite nice, with crispy fried noodles, generous chunks of chicken and enough salad leaves to make it an entire meal.

The grills are a new addition. We tried the kingfish in continental sauces, which was essentially butter and herbs. They have a choice of oriental dressing which is soy sauce-based and Goan sauces too. Fish preparation is very average.

They have only one pork chorizo dish, since most of the kitchen staff are Muslim informed manager, Alwin, and truthfully the dish wasn’t worth the trouble to keep on the menu.

The pizzas are a fast sell, we had the chicken supreme and it was absolutely value for money. Again the portions are generous. I liked the fact that all prices on the menu are inclusive of taxes so as to not throw up any surprises. With home delivery within a 5 kilometre radius, pizzas are their biggest seller and understandably so.

There are a few pasta specials, and for some reason I now expect restaurants that serve pasta to make their own past rather than use store bought products. Maybe it is the ease with which home chefs spin out their pasta on cooking shows, I feel that if you do not make your pasta in-house, you might as well be selling Maggi because the process is essentially the same – boil it in water. Nothing against Cremeux here, it’s just the way the food scene around the world and in Goa is changing.

For dessert we enjoyed the lemongrass and tender coconut granite, as well as the mint and chocolate brownie ice-cream. Both are worth seconds, served in the streetside chai cups they are quirky as well as practical, and has instant connect with the youth.

All in all, I missed the magic at Cremeux, they haven’t been able to showcase the bakes and cookies which the original Cremeux was famous for and which was the secret of their success for so many years. I hope they can revamp their menu so as to retain their Goan charm and yet compete with the more international café brands.

Pros: Large all-day dining in the middle of the city.

Con: Almost impossible to find parking during working hours.

Please like & share: