Creative cardboard art

For the first time in Goa, The Other School, Siolim organised The Global Cardboard Challenge, an event spread across 80 countries. The challenge encourages children to participate with or without parents as individuals or in groups, to build whatever they can dream up using cardboard, recyclables and imagination. Children from 10 schools across Goa were part of the challenge that was judged by artist Chaitali Morajkar.

In the individual category first place was won by Arav, second place was won by Dhananjay and third place was awarded to Shekinah.

In the group category first place was won by New Goa’s GS Amonkar Vidya Mandir, Mapusa – Laxman Kothawale, Kiran Kothawale, Shiv Kothawale for the Water Harvesting Project; second place was shared between SFX High School, Siolim – Sanya, Neha, Riya, Snehal, Kashish, Riddhi for the project on Charminar, and Dhananjay from Green Meadows School, Saligao and Vidhaan from Kendra Vidhyalaya Verem for the Marvel’s Cardboard project; and third place was won by New Goa’s GS Amonkar Vidya Mandir, Mapusa – Yash Rane, Pranav Sutar, Rudra Dandui for making different elements such as kangaroo, clock, dinosaur and robot.