Creative Canvas held at Fr Agnel HSS

What dream, vision and talent can I turn into reality? How can I make it happen? This and many more thoughts of students were answered at the third edition of the Inter Higher Secondary talent show ‘Creative Canvas’ held at Fr Agnel Higher Secondary School, Pilar.

Principal, Fr Andrew Silveira extended a warm welcome to all the guests and participants from seven higher secondary schools. Fr Andrew told students to believe in themselves and have faith in their abilities.

Chief Guest, CEO of NGO ‘Human Touch’ and an ex-student of Fr Agnel Higher Secondary School (1998 batch) Peter Borges, lighted the traditional lamp. Addressing students, Peter extolled the benefits of all round education and emphasised on giving back to the community.

The stage events; fusion dance mesmerised the audience, with skillful dance mash-ups. While spin a yarn (story telling) emboldened the confidence that the brain can be trained to execute ones vision.

The mind’s eye and the hearts strings were stretched wider when the mélange of offstage exhibits were displayed – water melon carving, fist painting, coconut palm weaving and logo making. The budding scientists laid bare their scientific symbiosis of learning by doing through the science exhibits.

A modified and refurbished two wheeler was also unveiled, made by the Automobile Engineering Technology (AET) students.

All the events and activities were judged by professionally acclaimed members of the jury. The winners of Creative Canvas 2017 were felicitated at the hands of Fr Andrew, Peter and the special invitee, Nelson Rebello.

The day was made extremely memorable not only for a grand display on art, skills and talents but for the fact that Fr Agnel Higher Secondary School, Pilar achieved a double distinction by claiming the Champions Trophy, consecutive year.