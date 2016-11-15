Creative art in business

Perhaps the only artisan in Goa to make medals and trophies, Darmanad Naik, proprietor of Shreekamal Metal Craft, fears his craft dying out in future, finds out Abdulla Khan

Proprietor of Shreekamal Metal Craft Darmanad Naik is the only name in the state preferred by schools and cultural organisation for bronze mementoes, trophies, acrylic trophies, markey letters and 3D model trophies.

Based in Dhareshwar Nagar at Dhargal, Naik operates his workshop adjacent to his house.

Naik is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of all types of mementoes and trophies using quality raw materials such as brass, with the product range being synonymous with quality, reliability and durability.

Besides superior finishing, Naik makes his finished products attractive and more visually appealing.

He is nearly 37 years in the trade wherein creative pieces come out of his workshop thereby leaving a lasting impression on buyers.

Naik attributes the beauty of his products to his skilful hands and cutting edge technology.

Naik says, “This art is bestowed on me by my father late Manohar Naik who was jack of all trades,” and adds that all the number plates on vintage cars in Goa was fixed by his father.

Naik who was operating earlier from his old house at Mapusa disclosed that the name plates placed on all the old building in Mapusa, Panaji and Margao were fitted by him and his father.

Naik said, “I remember when I was in 9th standard our family economic condition was bad. My father who was doing wooden letter boards and number plates of vehicles was popular but his poor health did not support him, due to which I dropped school and took up my father profession. I was a student of New Goa High school, Mapusa then.”

Currently Naik is perhaps the only Goan artist who specialises in the art of metal engraving that is done on bronze and aluminium metal with fine carvings.

He says that his products are a blend of creative as well as innovative designs, making them unique as the work requires great degree of concentration and precision.

“I mostly suggest my clients bronze metal mementoes as the overall effect created is that of a royal and medieval looking piece of art,” said Naik pointing towards his collection of trophies arranged in his house.

Naik has three daughters, who are all educated. Phalguni Naik has MSc degree, Samrudhi Naik a B Com graduate and Taniksha Naik a SSC pass out.

Naik says that his wife Sukanti and his daughters provide him a helping hand.

When asked whether his children will follow his footsteps and take up the craft, he demurred and said, “I am blessed with the skill. I learned from my father to work and produce these beautiful mementoes and now I can prepare pieces of art as per the clients demands. My elder daughter does the artwork on computer according to my requirements.”

Naik also said that he left no stone unturned for the upbringing and education of his daughter’s and that he prefers them to take up some other form of employment that is more stable and remunerative.

Sharing his vast experience on tools and modern technology, Naik says that his present work is fusion of traditional and modern art.

Some of the organisations from whom he receives orders are Kala Academy, Tiatr Academy of Goa, Ravindra Bhavan, Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandals, Bal Bhavan, schools, sports and cultural organisation etc.

Expressing his gratitude, Naik says that he feels good when he recalls his long journey preserving the traditional art and the trust reposed on him by his clients.

When asked as to what is special about his craft and what is the reason for stronghold on his clients despite the presence of similar, machine made products in the market, Naik said, “Day by day my work is improving and so the clients are attached with us from last several decades. We understand their taste, choice and what they want from us maintaining the quality and our items are reasonable too.”

“People care about the end product and not the process that goes into making these beautiful pieces of art. But when I see the smile on their face I am more satisfied rather than getting money out of selling these pieces,” says Naik when asked whether the income generated from his profession is satisfactory.

Though he has been bestowed with, the skill and craft he says that this art is on the verge of becoming extinct.

“I never expect any help from the government, but feel that there is a desperate need to introduce more platforms to protect and propagate the indigenous art forms in the state,” said Naik.

