Creating real on reel

Ajay Chodankar learnt about art direction through a workshop, while pursuing illustration at Goa College of Art. Since then there has been no looking back. He toiled for eight long years in Mumbai, the heart of India’s film industry and now has his own company. His recent work includes art design for the critically acclaimed film ‘Mom’ starring Sridevi. In the midst of a busy schedule, Ajay made time to talk to NT BUZZ

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

Discovering art direction through a workshop while studying fine arts in the Goa College of Art was Ajay Chodankar’s eureka moment 15 years ago. From then he explored it through a set design in his final year project, which cemented his passion to pursue art direction.

He knew from then there was going to be no other back up plan, or looking back. The real test of his passion through his journey had a mix of time, patience, determination and hard work. After having worked in various capacities, and establishing a name for himself, he now co-owns an art design firm, Patanga Art, in Mumbai.

So far he’s had the privilege of working on a 1000+ Ad films and a few feature films. Recent work for TV commercials include Good day biscuit and Tanishq (Deepika Padukone), Sony Sports (Sachin Tendulkar), Food Panda (Shah Rukh Khan), Emami Fair and Handsome (Hrithik Roshan), Rajnigandha (Priyanka Chopra), D’Damas (Kangana Ranaut), Colgate (Ranveer Singh) and many others.

Attributing his success to his parents Harishchandra and Subhada, Ajya doesn’t shy away from admitting that he was not studious. His parents guided him to take up art and kept motivating him at every milestone.

For him, positive attitude also makes a big difference and he tried to challenge himself when he was told he could not do something. Had he remained hung up on barriers and negativities, he wouldn’t have come this far and achieved so much.

Excerpts from an interview

Q: From having realised what you like, to pursuing it will all your passion, and facing obstacles surely wasn’t a cake walk. Take us through your journey.

I took to Mumbai from Goa in 2002 , not knowing exactly where and how to start. It took many, small and big, relevant and irrelevant work experiences over many years of working round the clock to get to where I am. I started with set executions and grand wedding stages, from mere assembling sets to opportunities of designing them, from doing all the physical work to assisting the masters of trade, I did it all. It is only after long and arduous nine years that I set out to start my own business (Patanga Art) with my partner Vipin Kumar, equipped with all the knowledge and experience that came from nearly a decade of sheer hard work.

Q: You seem to be totally immersed, passionate and occupied with your job. Comment.

I think I’m just addicted to working with design. It is not only for the money. I almost cannot get myself to take a break. I’m in it from the time I rise to when I go to bed. I am convinced I cannot do anything else besides art direction. It still feels like I’ve just barely begun.

Q: What are some memorable incidents while working on art direction?

Once we constructed a set of an outdoor ATM machine near Ballard Pier, Mumbai for a shoot at 9 a.m. The area was fairly deserted that early morning. As we sipped our tea and waited for the crew, we suddenly saw an international tourist couple walk over to the machine, trying to insert their bank card. Luckily, we stopped them before our fake machine swallowed their card. They were embarrassed and the gentleman was almost annoyed. The lady talked to us and kindly remarked that the ATM machine was too real. That was a real complement.

Other than that I have always remembered when artists who show up on the set, notice the art direction and appreciate our work. This has happened with artists like Farhan Akhtar, Salman Khan and many more. However, I think it’s a big honour when an international team is impressed by the delivery of our high quality work in unbelievable time.

Q: Tell us about challenges you face on the job?

Over a period of time with work experience, we are now used to the challenges that come with it. One of the consistent challenges is when I’m overseeing multiple projects that are in different locations and have a shoot date that overlaps. I have separate teams working at all sites and yet I have the responsibility to review and approve the work before it is ready for shoot. Meeting our standards at such times is a challenge. But it’s an area I cannot let go as I have taken the brief and am trusted to deliver end of the day.

Q: How was your experience working on the film Mom?

In art direction a big aspect of the work is enabling the director realise his vision of the story setting. Working with Ravi Udyawar has always been a great experience. This film with its great plot and story created a wonderful experience in terms of work for us.

A key component to this film was creating an authentic setting. To mention an example, the character DK’s cabin was to be given the look of an old Delhi’s first floor grungy office hiding between a nest of wires. The set was on ground floor. But we designed the outside corridor with false arches and roof to create an illusion of it to be of a first and second floor office.

Q: You had your days of struggle, so how important was it for you to face that tough time of struggle?

If I had not taken the long route, I would not have been as thorough with my work as I am today. My attention to detail is so acute that I can catch mistakes in everything, thanks to my hands-on experience during the early years. I am an eagle at picking out mistakes just by a look. Without the experience I would have not been that sharp. I don’t tolerate mistakes, because I know the camera won’t spare your work. But I am patient with the crew as I did those mistakes too when I worked as a crew member.

Q: It’s all about being focused then, isn’t it?

Overall I’d like to stress a lot on the importance of being focused. It is for my consistent focus in this line of work that landed me an opportunity to work on Star Wars – The Force Awakens. The referral came in purely on basis of our previous body of work. That to me is a huge feedback to our effort. All I focus on is to do my best on the job at hand. The next job comes in naturally then. We are now working on our current Hollywood project directed by Ken Scott.

Q: What’s the scope for art direction?

There is undoubtedly tremendous scope in this area of work. It will never end. Even with a lot of computer generated backgrounds, physical environments can’t be done without. It has its place and respect in the industry. After the director and cinematographer, it is an art director that makes or breaks a film.

My advice to aspirants would be to not worry about money or speed to success in the early years. If you’ll get the skills under your sleeves, success will automatically follow. Work is what the industry knows you for.

Q: What does the future have in store for you?

I don’t have anything certain in mind. I have worked very hard and I have seen my skill evolve over time. But I have no idea what I will end up with in future. I just know that I am not able to stop. I cultivate work for myself no matter what.