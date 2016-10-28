Creating fashionable people in Goa

Fashion designer Atithi Gupta from New Delhi has made Goa her home. Having made her debut entry in 2009 as Gennext designer at the Lakme Fashion Week, she has showcased her garments at nine seasons of the prestigious fashion week, besides exhibiting and retailing at various places in India and overseas. Atithi talks fashion with NT BUZZ

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

An alumnus of Pearl Academy of Fashion, Atithi Gupta made her debut entry in January 2009, as a Gen next fashion designer at the Lakme Fashion Week. Then on she has participated at nine seasons besides collaborating with a jewellery designer and participated at the India International Jewellery Week 2014, Mumbai, followed by Autumn Winter 2015 at Lakme Fashion Week.

Having participated at events like the ‘The Dressing Room’ (Mumbai and Delhi), Fashion Yatra (Hyderabad), Fuss (Kolkata) etc, her outfits have been worn by many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Asin, Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy to name a few.

The label has already completed five years and retails at various multi-designer stores across the country like Laffaire and Anantam (Delhi) , Percentage and Fuel (Mumbai), Verandah and Mogra (Bangalore), The Project and Elahe, www.indianroots.com, Elizabeth Todd (London), Surya and Kevela (USA) to name a few.

Explaining how her creations are not just about cutting and sewing Atithi says: “Thoughts do not need the wings of words, to fly to any goal. Like subtle lightening, they speed from soul to soul. Paper, pencil and rolls of fabric all translate my thoughts into tangible ensembles.”

Her label concentrates more on feminine, minimalistic, wearable clothing. Believing that her clothes should have a comfortable balance she says: “The simplicity of a minimalist wardrobe really appealed to me as each piece of clothing is made for its versatility and durability in different weather conditions and social environments.”

When most people think of designer clothes as heavy and can’t be worn more than once and of course out of the box or unaffordable Atithi tells us that earlier outfits were made only for the runway and were more like pieces of art which involved drama sans the wearability factor. Wearable clothing, durability and something that can be ‘repeated again’ is what Atithi wanted to bring in into her work with an equal emphasis on the creativity and of course the designer’s edge that everyone looks for.

Coming from New Delhi which is where people spend on fashion, Atithi shifted to Goa after marrying photographer Saurabh Dalvi, she took almost six months to set up her workshop. While she loves Goa for its beauty, she found it challenging in the beginning with obstacles as including the basic mindset of people which she found to be very different. But, she didn’t give up and continued to do what she loved the most – designing garments. “I believe in any business one has to go through the struggle; nothing comes easy.”

While her forte is western wear for women, Atithi tells us that she loves to explore new techniques and textures with the tucks and folds. “I love to drape garments especially with fabrics like chiffons and organzas.” She creates her own colour palettes but likes working with English colours like old rose, indigos, dove greys, etc.

Ask her as a designer how important fashion shows for her are, and she says: “Fashions shows are passé now.” She thinks that there are way too many shows nowadays and an excess of everything is bad. She also says: “Of course these shows are important, but, I would rather exhibit my garments and would want my buyers to come and visit me, they would be able to feel and understand the garment much better.”

Designer clothes today are accessible to all and Atithi couldn’t agree more; she says that nowadays all designers have a sub label and focus on the masses. They want to reach out to each and every individual and provide them with all that once wasn’t available to them. “Designers focus a lot on their price and the functionality nowadays,” she says.

Her festive collection is out. It is all about textures like pleats, pin tucks, minimal embroideries, cuts and drapes in indigo blues, golds, teal blues, burgundies, dove greys, fuchsias, etc and range within Rs 4000 and Rs 20,000. Outfits in the heavier range can also go up to Rs 1 lakh.

