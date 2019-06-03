Creating a pension from hard-earned earnings

By Tensing Rodrigues

Let us look at some of the salient features of National Pension System (NPS). You can open a NPS account through banks and some other financial institutions that act as point of presence service providers.

Once you open the account you will be issued a card with 12-digit unique number called Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). This number will remain the same for the rest of the subscriber’s life and can be used from any location in India. The recordkeeping, administration and customer service functions for all subscribers of the NPS are handled by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) which acts as the central record keeper for the NPS.

The pension corpus of the NPS is managed by professional fund managers as per the approved investment guidelines laid down by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

As for the investment of your pension corpus, you have two choices: you can opt for the auto choice or for active choice. The first, also called the Lifecycle Fund, is the default option which invests money automatically keeping with your age; going for the more aggressive assets earlier in life, and going for lower risk assets as age progresses. Here, as the name of the option says, you do not choose the asset allocation, it is on auto pilot.

In the second option, Active Choice, you choose the asset allocation of your pension corpus. It offers three funds or asset classes: Class E (invests 50 per cent in stocks); Class C (invests in fixed income instruments other than government securities); Class G (invests only in government securities).

An investor can choose one of these asset classes or a combination thereof. The choice of asset classes or combination of thereof can be changed once in a financial year. You can even switch between auto choice and active choice. You can choose your pension fund manager, and change the choice if you are not satisfied.

As for the utilization of the pension corpus, you need to keep in mind that it differs between Tier I and Tier II accounts. Tier I account is meant to be a pure pension scheme, with a minimum contribution, a minimum lock in and restrictions on withdrawal. Tier II is just a saving scheme; as good as any MF scheme. You need to stay invested in Tier I corpus until age 60. At 60 you need to use at least 40 per cent of the corpus to buy an annuity (pension) from a PFRDA-listed insurance company. You have the option to withdraw 40 per cent of the corpus tax-free. You can withdraw the remaining 20 per cent of the corpus or use it to buy annuity; but this withdrawal is taxable, that is, it gets added to your income of the relevant year.

There are no such norms governing Tier II corpus; you withdraw from it as and when you want. In other words, once you join NPS a minimum pension is mandatory; the rest of your accumulation you can withdraw and utilize as you wish.

Currently the following have been registered under PFRDA as Annuity Service Providers (ASP) Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Reliance Life Insurance and HDFC Standard Life Insurance. The subscriber can choose between different annuity options.

Some of the common annuity options are as follows. Pension for life at a uniform rate, the quantum of pension decided by the ASP based on the corpus in the account. Fixed amount of pension for 5, 10, 20 years, and thereafter as long as you are alive at a rate fixed by the ASP. You need to understand that in all such choices you have control over one of the two variables; you can fix the quantum of the pension. ASP will decide the period for which it will pay; you can fix the period of the pension, ASP will decide the quantum of pension it will pay.

There may be other options which offer return of purchase price on your death or pension to the spouse. But these do not offer any additional benefits. What appears as additional is taken from what would be payable to you otherwise. The corpus in your pension account is the final limit on all benefits; the rest is all jugglery to tailor the benefits to your needs.

But, perhaps the most important point that you need to keep in mind is the fact that pension is treated as income, at par with salary, for the purpose of income tax. If the pension corpus is created out of contributions which have saved you tax, that is, you have not paid tax on that income then you pay tax on your pension which you did not pay on your salary. But if your contributions came from already taxed income, then you are paying tax once again. Such will be the case if you are using your Tier II corpus to buy annuity.

*The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to investment.ideas.shop@gmail.com