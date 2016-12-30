Create a healthier lifestyle this new year

Deepika Rathod

It’s that time of the year when we say goodbye to the year that’s gone by. I think goodbyes are always sad, so we can say ‘Hello’ instead, hello to a new year, hello to a healthy life, hello to a healthy you and hello to a healthy lifestyle that you can make in the coming year. Hello to a new adventure. We are about to embark on the journey of year 2017 and I’m here to help you make few healthy lifestyle changes that may take your health to new heights.

 Have small and frequent meals, avoid fasting and feasting.

 Avoid frequently eating out and also avoid fried food as we don’t know what oil and products are used when we are eating out.

 Engage in daily physical activity for at least 30 minutes to 45 minutes. Exercise is one of the best options to stay fit, improve immunity and is the foundation of a healthy lifestyle. It is really wise if you start adding some sort of exercise to your daily routine, even if it’s just for 15 to 20 minutes.

 Drink liquids at the end of the meal to avoid feeling full while eating, water also dilutes stomach acid which makes the digestion process a big task. Try and increase water intake to three litres in order to keep yourself hydrated and get rid of toxins.

 Include all food groups to make the diet nutritious and balanced. Whole cereals, whole pulses, healthy fats, green leafy vegetables and other vegetables, organic milk and milk products and fresh fruits.

 Avoid table salt, baking soda, ajinomoto, bakery products, papad, pickle, preserved, refined and processed food items, maida preparations, fried items, salted butter, cheese, sauces, packet soups, soup cubes, tinned and canned foods. Include rock salt in your diet instead of table salt.

 Food items to be controlled or avoided from one’s diet are white sugar, sweet items (confectionary, burfis, chocolate, ice cream and puddings), fried foods (wada, bhajia, wafers, samosa, farsan, etc.), thickening agents like corn flour and maida in soups, aerated drinks, alcohol, reused oils and hydrogenated fats (dalda, vanaspati).

 Few foods are really good for you and can be taken as much you want. These include green salads (capsicum, lettuce leaves, cabbage, tomato, cucumber, etc.), clear vegetable soups, very thin buttermilk, jal jeera and warm lime water without sugar early in the morning or 30 minutes post meals.

Lastly, it is extremely important to sleep for seven to eight hours. Spend five to 10 minutes on deep breathing before sleeping. Oxygen suppresses cortisol (stress hormone) and improves one’s sleep. Sleep is when healing, growth and detoxification happen inside the body. Try and get your sleep as this will make you more agile and healthy.

Hope these tips really help everyone. Wishing all my readers a happy, healthy and peaceful new year.

