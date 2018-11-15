Cracks to Tillari canal disrupt water supply in North Goa

NT NETWORK

Water supply to areas like Bicholim, Bardez and Porvorim north Goa is disrupted for two days as major cracks have developed to the Tillari canal at Kudashe near Dodamarg.

According to information, the work to plug the leakages was started Wednesday morning but it will take a minimum of 10 days.

It may be noted that the Assonora water treatment plant gets around 120 MLD of water from the Tillari canal which is supplied to Bardez, Porvorim and Bicholim. However, since the last two days, water supply from Tillari has been stopped which has

created water shortage in north Goa.

“Water from Amthane dam is supplied to Assonora water treatment plant but it is not enough for north Goa so also there was a sudden breakdown in supply which has exacerbated the problem. We are doing our best to supply water to Assonora treatment plant,” said WRD engineer.