Cracks noticed on Central Library building, compound wall

The state-of-the-art building, housing Central Library and Sanskriti Bhavan, located at Patto in the city has developed cracks. Large cracks are developed on the staircase at the rear side of the building.

A wall of the study room situated on the first floor of the Central Library has also developed a crack.

Cracks are also seen on the wall at the entrance of the Art and Culture Department office housed in the building. The compound wall besides a pier of the footbridge have also suffered cracks.

An expert said the thermal movement due to deep excavation carried out by Gera developers in the adjacent plot is one of the most potent causes of cracks being developed in structural and non-structural parts of the building.

While, a Gera engineer blamed the GSIDC for causing damages by moving a JCB truck at the construction site of a pedestrian walkway linking Central Library and Rua de Ourem Creek. The pavers surrounding the piers of the footbridge facing the Central Library and the parking area are dislocated.

The footbridge is being constructed at the CCP dump site, located between two Gera buildings, by the GSIDC for an easy access to Central Library, Goa State Museum, Kadamba bus terminus, and Cultural Zone. A employee at the building said that the employees are in a state of fear as cracks have appeared, and added that there is no water to drink as the pipelines have ruptured.

“The employees will not be able to work freely until the building is examined by experts,” he said.

The Department of Art and Culture came to know about the damage on Monday after the excavation was in full swing, and soon Chief Minister, CCP, GSIDC and NGPDA were informed seeking an immediate action.

It was asked to conduct a vulnerability assessment of the building to excavation, and assess the losses.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, a joint inspection was carried out by Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar on Thursday along with GSIDC engineer Sandeep Chodnekar, CCP Commissioner Dipak Naik and a representative of Gera developers.

After carrying out the inspection, Kuncalienkar, who is the former GSIDC vice chairman, said that the issue is not very serious, and added that Gera is known for bringing best of the technology in construction industry and they have assured us to take necessary technical measures to prevent further damages.

“We will have a consultative meeting with the Gera’s RCC consultant within five days and also check the design of the construction process, to rectify any errors or fault in the compound wall design,” he added.

When questioned over the safety of the footbridge he said that “there is no possibility that the footbridge will get affected as we will take necessary precaution and not allow to start the construction unless we are satisfied with the designs of the Gera developers.”