Cracker of a Diwali

Firecrackers are an integral part of Diwali celebrations. Shaikh Jamaluddin checks out the latest trends in cracker sales

A welcome trend in firecrackers sale this Diwali is the cold shoulder to Chinese crackers. For patriotic reasons vendors are turning away from crackers imported from China. They prefer to sell Made in India although Chinese crackers are cheaper. In fact the disenchantment with China crackers is such that shopkeepers are vouching that their wares are sourced domestically although at times there is no label to mark the country of origin.

Shops selling fire crackers are few in Panaji city and vendors are regular players who set up stalls every year. They order from known suppliers and the order is given well in advance, viz. before Ganesh Chaturthi. Shopkeepers say that though there is a huge demand for Chinese decorative lights in the state, there are no patronisers for Chinese firecrackers among residents. Anil Pankar, a wholesaler based in the Panaji market, says, “Chinese firecrackers have very few takers as most people prefer only India-made crackers which are brought directly from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.”

Pankar further states “Unlike Ganesh Chaturthi, Goans burst very few crackers during Diwali festival. Only people hailing from north-India light crackers as the festival is celebrated on a larger scale in their states than in Goa.”

Anil’s brother Shyam Pankar informs, in coastal belts including Sindhudurg, Malwan and Goa, Ganesh Chaturthi is the biggest festival with other festivals like Diwali celebrated on a smaller scale as such less fire crackers are burst during Diwali. Pankar said, “Every day after Ganesh pooja, people burst crackers as part of Sarvajanik as well as household celebrations without which festivities look incomplete.”

Firecrackers of many brands are available on shelves in Goa with prominent ones being Silver Drops, Sky Buster, Rang Bazaar, 60 Shots, Mid Night Gala, Gold Bonanza, Galaxy, Boom, Sensation, Sona Sohra, Jai Ho, Zodiac Zeglan, Arabian Nights which sell like hot cakes.

The time gap between Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali is not too long this year and coupled with the fact that Goans hardly light crackers on Diwali, makes vendors believe that their sales will be subdued this year.

Proprietor of Kusumakar general stores points out that Goan traders buy in bulk only during Ganesh Chaturthi while during Diwali they sell leftover stock and as such the need to buy new stocks does not arise at all besides there is less demand from the Goans during Diwali festival. On rates, he said that they have hardly changed since two years but there is 20-25 per cent profit margin for the retailers while wholesalers enjoy meager margin of profit, he added.

Visitors to Goa are surprised that Diwali is silent vis-à-vis their hometown where the festival is a noisy din. Traditionally fire crackers that are colorful are preferred among residents and they go in for the ground chakris and the fountain that dazzle with their shower of radiant lights.

The ear-shattering atom bomb is a new trend and it owes its sales to presence of outsiders in the state.