Crackdown soon on illegal fishing in Zuari

Panaji: Stating that the government is committed to protect the rights of traditional fishermen, Fisheries Minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues on Friday vowed to crack down on illegal fishing in the Zuari river in the next eight days.

Addressing a public meeting held over illegal fishing in the Zuari at Sridao beach in St Andre constituency, Rodrigues said, “Police and the fisheries department must work together to stop illegal fishing. We are not expert in carrying out operations… coastal police personnel have been trained. Hence I request them to draw a strategy to carry out an operation against illegalities and catch the culprit in the sea.”

“We will crack down and stop illegal fishing within the next eight days,” he assured the people attending the meeting.

The meeting was attended by around 200 traditional fishermen and their dependants residing along the riverbank.

If fishermen with trawlers or mechanised boats are found carrying out illegal fishing in the river then they would be severely punished, the minister warned, adding that if needed their licences will be suspended by the department.

The meeting was organised by local MLA Francisco Silveira, and was also attended by Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate, officials of the fisheries department and the coastal police.

Admitting that there is a shortage of manpower in the enforcement wing of the department, Rodrigues said, “We will rope in ‘able-bodied men’. Their salaries will be paid by the department at least for the time being until the government takes in permanent staff.”

The Fisheries Minister said that his department will soon engage two private vessels for effective patrolling in state waters, adding that vessels with capabilities to chase mechanised boats in the river and sea will be prioritised.

“We have only one patrolling vessel for the whole of Goa… coastal police also have only one boat. Hence trawlers are taking advantage by entering the territory of traditional fishermen. They are aware of our weakness. Now I have my strategy in place… we have decided not to waste more time,” he said.

Incidentally, as the meeting was going on at the Sridao beach, around 25-odd trawlers were seen carrying out illegal fishing close to the shore, which was pointed out to the Fisheries Minister by traditional fishermen.