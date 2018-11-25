CPCB fiat to GSPCB on biomedical waste

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Central Pollution Control Board has issued a direction to all the state pollution control boards, including Goa State Pollution Control Board, to submit by December 31 an inventory on all healthcare facilities that generate biomedical waste, giving details on its collection, treatment and disposal in the compliance of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The direction came in the backdrop of a National Green Tribunal order directing the Bihar State Pollution Control Board to prepare an inventory of the units generating biomedical waste, its collection and its disposal in accordance with the BMWM Rules, 2016.

The central body has also asked the authorities concerned to ensure grant of one-time authorisation under the BMWM (Amendment) Rules, 2018 to non-bedded healthcare facilities generating biomedical waste.

As per new Bio-Medical Waste Handling Rules, 2016, SPCBs and pollution control committees are required to prepare inventories on number of healthcare facilities, biomedical waste generation, its treatment and disposal. A healthcare facility generating biomedical waste irrespective of the quantity must apply to the board for grant of authorisation.

It must be noted here that the Goa Waste Management Corporation had earlier this year engaged Toxics Link – a Delhi-based not-for-profit organisation – to undertake a three-year-long initiative for mapping all the healthcare facilities that generate biomedical waste in the state. The initiative has been aimed at assessing the quantum of the waste generated. The NGO has been asked to suggest a plan to set a model system incorporating most advanced technologies.

According to the GSPCB, the state generates nearly 6,000 kilograms of biomedical waste daily of which only 2,660 kilograms is scientifically treated.

The state has no common facilities for collection, treatment and disposal of biomedical waste. It has been facing difficulty in disposing of the waste. The setting up of a well-equipped facility would have helped in biomedical waste management including collection, transport, storage, treatment and disposal.

However, in the absence of such a facility around 162 bedded and 85 non-bedded healthcare facilities, including clinics and path labs, do not use their captive treatment facilities to the fullest though these healthcare facilities have capacity to handle 9,135 kg of biomedical waste daily.

With only 2,660 kg being scientifically treated the remaining waste is either handed over to municipal bodies or burnt in open and even dump in mixed waste.

The hospitals use different methods for biomedical waste disposal: they go for deep burial pit, concrete pit, hydroclave, autoclaves and incineration.

However, non-bedded healthcare facilities bank on use autoclave, concrete and deep burial pit for the disposal of biomedical waste.