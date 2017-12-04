Court rejects plea for FIR against senior BJP leader

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed a plea seeking registration of an FIR against senior BJP leader V K Malhotra for allegedly promoting religious enmity by calling Jamia Nagar and Batla House “safe havens for terrorists”.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar dismissed the revision petition filed by a Jamia Nagar resident against a magisterial court’s order, thus refusing to direct the police to lodge the FIR against the politician.

The complainant had accused the former chairman of Delhi BJP’s election committee of promoting enmity on the ground of “religion and residence”, and causing disharmony and feeling of hatred between citizens of India, particularly those residing in the national capital by declaring areas like Jamia Nagar and Batla House “safe houses for terrorists” at a conference in 2014.

The judge, while upholding the magisterial court’s 2015 order, noted that no one had appeared before the court on behalf of the revisionist on several dates of hearing.

“None on behalf of the revisionist appeared on five dates of hearing and therefore, arguments on the revision has been heard on behalf of the respondent (BJP leader) only. On the basis of the revision petition and the trial court records, I am passing this order,” the sessions judge said.

The court noted that the accused leader was known to the complainant.

“The witnesses are also known to the complainant and in this regard, a list of witnesses has been filed with the complaint. From the fact and circumstances of the case and the complaint, including the application under section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, it appears that a police investigation is not required. Hence, the revision is dismissed,” it said.