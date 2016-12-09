Court rejects CB plea to close Serula land grab case against Parulekar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The special court, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, has rejected the plea of Crime Branch (CB) to close the Serula communidade land grab case against Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar.

Stating that the court was not satisfied with the investigation conducted by the Crime Branch, Judge B P Deshpande, under Section 190 (1) (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code, took cognisance of the complaint and adjourned the matter to January 12 for inquiry.

While opposing the move to close the case, Adv Aires Rodrigues, in his protest petition, had submitted to the court that the Crime Branch, in an attempt to shield Parulekar, had derailed and vitiated the investigation by falsely portraying to the court that Parulekar was a poor victim, who was misled by the communidade officials to grab the land. Rodrigues also drew the court’s attention to the fact that the Crime Branch had over the last two years repeatedly informed the court that the investigation of the case was almost complete and only sanction from the government was awaited to prosecute the accused.

The communidade of Serula granted 599 square metres of land to Parulekar for a mere Rs 3,41,320 though the value of the land was otherwise worth more than a crore, according to the petitioner. The court, on March 17, this year, while rejecting the Crime Branch’s plea for further time to probe the case, had directed that the investigation be completed forthwith.