Court issues NBW against Kamat, and then cancels it

MARGAO: The North Goa district and sessions court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against former chief minister Digambar Kamat for failing to appear before it in the Louis Berger case.

However, the warrant was cancelled after his lawyers gave explanation to the judge on their delay in reaching the court and on Kamat’s absence.

Court sources said that Kamat was later exempted from appearing in the court on Thursday.

“There is nothing in it. My lawyers must have reached late in the court. They gave explanation to the judge, as to why they reached late… the judge was convinced and the non-bailable warrant issued earlier has been cancelled. That’s it,’’ Kamat brazened out.

The crime branch, which has been investigating the Rs 1.20-crore Louis Berger bribery allegation case, has accused Kamat of being as the prime conspirator.

However, the crime branch has not been able to have custodial interrogation of Kamat in the case.

Sources at the crime branch said that Kamat’s anticipatory bail has presently been challenged by the crime branch in the apex court.