Court directive to South SP to file FIR in Dahl’s death

NT NETWORK

CANACONA

Following an application filed before the JMFC Canacona by the mother of the deceased Dahl, a Finnish national who was found dead on the streets of Patnem- Colomb, Canacona in May 2015, the judge is learnt to have directed the SP South to file an FIR in the said case.

Canacona PI Filomeno Costa said that no sooner he gets the order from the SP, he will do the needful in the said case, and subsequently the report will be submitted to the court before November 4.

It may be recalled that Dahls family had accused the police of doing a shoddy investigation due to which one of the family members of the deceased moved an application before the JMFC Canacona.

The police had filed the case as unnatural death under Section 174 CrPC, but now as per the court directives it is learnt that a murder case under Section 302 of IPC will be filed.

The investigation in the case is done by PSI Prashal Desai under the supervision of PI Costa.