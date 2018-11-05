Country has developed, but levels of corruption not come down: Lavande

VASCO: Mormugao Port Trust chairman Dr E Ramesh Kumar has stressed the need for stakeholders to be determined to serve with honesty and integrity to make India a corruption-free country.

He was addressing officers, employees and staff of the MPT at a ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ celebration. The function was attended by retired High Court Judge Avinash Lavande who was a keynote speaker. He spoke on the theme ‘Eradicate Corruption- Build a New India’.

“Apart from taking measures like enhancing business and ensuring good and transparent governance, there is also a need to have strong foundation in truth and morality,” said Dr Kumar, adding that it calls for involvement and determination of every stakeholder to serve with honesty and integrity in making the country corruption-free.

“Celebrations like Vigilance Awareness Week are measures to inculcate and enlighten all the stakeholders in the process, including the employees of MPT, public, the civil society and media. A vast nation like India with unlimited wants and limited resources, it is important to use the resources in a judicious and substantive manner. For this I believe transparency is important in an era of transparent governance and responsive and responsible administration. There is every need to have a corruption-free environment, and in order to achieve this, a multi-pronged approach is necessary,” remarked Dr Kumar.

In his keynote address, retired High Court Judge Lavande touched on various aspects of corruption and how it can be curbed. “In short, if you see the definition of corruption, it is nothing but moral deterioration. During the last 70 years after Independence, we have seen a lot of development in our country in all fields, whether it is social, economic, nuclear science, or education. But unfortunately the levels of corruption have also not come down. It should be reversed; when development takes place, corruption should come down.”

“When we speak of corruption, normally it is seen in terms of monetary corruption. But it is not so, corruption can be of two types, monetary corruption and intellectual corruption. When we speak of corruption, the act of corruption is not complete, unless there are two parties there. There can’t be one-sided corruption; on one end there is a person who receives, and on the other side there is a person who gives. There could be various reasons for giving and various reasons for receiving.”

The function began with the lighting of the traditional brass lamp. Deputy chairman of MPT G Rai, G Gadkar besides other officials attended the function.