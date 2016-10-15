Countries cannot differ on tackling terror: India tells China

MARGAO: Putting forward its concerns over Beijing blocking UN designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, India Saturday told China that countries cannot afford to have differences on the issue of tackling terror.

The Indian position was conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting at Benaulim on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Underlining the need to fight terrorism and strengthen the Indo-China ties, Modi called for a long term road map that would improve the relationship between both the countries in all dimensions scaling development.

Briefing media after the India-China bilateral talks, spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry Vikas Swaroop said the two leaders held dialogues on counter terrorism, strategic and economic issues. He said both the countries have assured to maintain peace on the border.

“Discussion was held on India’s membership on Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) during the bilateral talks. India and China, both, have been victims of terrorism, which has infected the entire region. Today, few countries are immune to terrorism. This is an issue on which we cannot have any differences. In particular, India and China need to increase their coordination in context of UN 1267 committee and look for common ground,” Swaroop said quoting Prime Minister’s discussion with the Chinese President.

The bilateral meeting saw Jinping disclosing that a second round of dialogue between the two countries will be held soon on India’s bid for membership of the elite NSG in which New Delhi hopes “differences” will be narrowed down. Jinping said the dialogue would be helpful.

Swaroop said quoting Jinping that the BRICS Goa summit will help expand the circle of cooperation between India and China. “Jinping agreed that terrorism and wild extremism have increased. India and China must step up counter terrorism efforts and both the nations must continue dialogue on the subject,” he said.

He further said that China will increase cooperation with India in the areas of railways, industrial parts, vocation and training skills, space and aviation. He said that China is working to address the trade imbalance and encourage Chinese companies to invest in India.

Prime Minister also held bilateral discussions with South African President Jacob Zuma on Saturday. According to Swaroop, Zuma expressed improvement in the relationship between South Africa and India. “Zuma highlighted the interest in increasing cooperation in the areas of renewable energy and higher education. He also spoke about simplification of visa regimes of the two countries,” said Swaroop.

Modi thanked South Africa for the statement issued supporting India after the terrorist attack on Uri in Kashmir.