Counting of votes: HSSC examination rescheduled

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, in view of the counting of votes for the state assembly election slated on March 11, has rescheduled the Marathi Language II paper of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination to be held on March 11 to March 22. The political science paper of the examination is also rescheduled to March 14, as per a press note released by Goa Board secretary Shivkumar Jangam.

The HSSC examination of the Goa Board starts on March 1, 2017, as announced earlier.