Counter-terrorism to dominate BRICS summit

PANAJI: Counter-terrorism, an item suggested by India, the host of the BRICS 2016 Summit, is expected to dominate the agenda for this summit to be held in South Goa on October 15 and 16, later this year, apart from economic and environmental issues, which form the main thrust.

The 8th summit of the BRICS countries – the five major emerging national economies namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – is further expected to take on board BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA), a framework for the provision of support through liquidity and precautionary instruments in response to actual or potential short-term balance of payments pressures.

The objective of this reserve, as agreed to by all five countries, is to provide protection to them against global liquidity pressures. The BRICS Bank has already approved four renewable energy ‘green’ projects in Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

Sanjay Verma, the Chief of Protocol, Union Ministry of External affairs, making a presentation before the media Monday evening, as regards BRICS 2016 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who handpicked Goa as the venue for the two-day international event, along with Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, has himself raised the issue of counter-terrorism.

“In fact, Goa was competing with a South Indian city for being declared as the BRICS 2016 venue, and the Prime Minister and the Union Minister for External Affairs felt that Goa would do good for the event,” he added, pointing out that although Goa has limitations like narrow roads, the Union government would go ahead with these limitations by looking at the larger picture.

Maintaining that the two-day event, to be participated by approximately 700 to 800 delegates, will be held at the Taj Exotica Hotel, Verma said that after the retreat, the scene would shift to the Leela Goa Hotel where lot of engagements and bilateral meetings among heads of the five nations would take place. He also revealed that during the period, an outreach session participated by member countries of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Co-operation (BIMSTEC), namely India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and Thailand would also take place.

Speaking further, Verma said that altogether 101 events are being held around the country, touching different areas, as a run-up to BRICS 2016. He also added that police force from Maharashtra and Delhi, the National Security Guards (NSG), the Special Protection Group (SPG), the Naval authorities, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guards would look after the security aspects during the two-day event.

Describing holding of BRICS 2016 in Goa as the “Prime Minister’s vision of co-operative federalism,” Verma stated that Goans should make the most of this opportunity, wherein an important international event in India is moving out of the Delhi-centric approach. “In spite of stringent protocol and comprehensive security arrangements, the people of Goa should get themselves involved in this event,” he appealed, stating that Goans could come out with small gestures to show their happiness over the event; an expression of their hospitality, by say village panchayats putting up banners to welcome the delegates, which will not go unnoticed.

Admitting that Goans could face little discomfort during the two days of the event due to stringent protocol concerns and logistics, Verma requested Goans to bear with the proceedings. “In all, heads of 11 nations would be in Goa for BRICS 2016, with the state becoming focus of global attention, thus allowing Goans to relive the days of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), held here in 1983,” he added, pointing out that the world will also get to know more about Goan tourism, besides educational and health facilities available in the state.