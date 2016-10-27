Counsellors to be posted at Goa Board exam centres

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The education department has ordered an inter-departmental inquiry into the alleged suicide of the 16-year-old SSC girl student from a Mapusa school, earlier this week by consuming poison, after she was caught copying at the examination, just as the government has decided to compulsorily post counsellors at all the centres, during the Goa Board examinations.

Taking a serious view of this incident, the Goa Education Development Corporation (GEDC) has decided to post its counsellors at all the centres for the Goa Board examinations.

Coming out with this information, GEDC chairperson Kanta Patnekar said that presently the Corporation has appointed 52 counsellors in 206 grant-in-aid schools. These counsellors, through their counselling have been successful in preventing large number of incidents of suicide among the school students. “We will now also make them available in schools during Board examinations, and if possible final school examinations, to control any untoward incident,” he said.

Director of education G P Bhat told this daily that deputy director of education Bhagirath Shetye, who is the zonal officer of the department, has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report within three days. “We want to know the factual position of the event, and hence the inquiry,” he said.

Shetye is expected to meet the school teacher, who caught the girl student while copying, the school principal, students present in the class during the incident, as well as relatives of the girl.

It may be recalled that the deceased girl, who is a native of Maharashtra, was caught copying while answering her Board examination on October 21. The school authorities later called her parents to the school and informed them about the incident. Following the incident, the girl allegedly bought Ratol and consumed it. She passed away at the Goa Medical College hospital on October 25.

The GEDC chairperson said that the file for increasing the number of counsellors is presently before the government. “We are awaiting the government approval for the same,” he said, stressing on the need for more such counsellors.

The counsellors have been tackling various behavioural problems of the students including learning difficulties, study difficulties, cases linked to reproductive health and menstrual periods, emotional stress, eyesight problems, love relationship, social problems, sexual abuse by known and unknown persons, sexual harassment, substance abuse, health issues, psychological issues, career issues, anxiety, suicide attempts, fear and nutrition, besides those linked to handwriting problem, stammering problem and so on.

