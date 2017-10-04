Thursday , 5 October 2017
Costa Rica get training in Benaulim; Germany move to Utorda

Posted by: nt October 5, 2017 in Sports

NT NETWORK

 

BENAULIM

Costa Rica arrived on Tuesday and got a feel of the weather and the ground on Wednesday as the team practiced at Vaddi grounds, Benaulim .

The team arrived at 9.30 in the morning and trained under head coach Breansse Camacho who was over heard shouting “Passar,passar” (pass , pass) to his boys.

All eyes were on their  two strikers—Julen Cordero and Mario Mora- who were seen taking powerful shots at goal while the midfielders  worked from the midfield  laying  passes to their strikers to shoot into an empty goal.

The mid fielders played a diagonal game. They appeared adroit in their passing and ball control. The midfielders used speed and accuracy.

Julien Cardero, Mario Mora and Andre Gomes are said to be the key players of this team.  The team has three goalkeepers, five defenders, eleven midfielders and two strikers.

There were few spectators watching the practice session. “Watching the team practicing so well, it appears that it will be a battle royal between Germany and Costa Rica,” said a spectator watching the training.

At Utorda, the German team practiced under the watchful eye of head coach Chritian Wuck and assistant coach Dennis Lamby.

Jann- Fiete Arp, the star German striker practiced along with his colleagues. This was the third practice session of the German team, earlier having practiced at Nagoa and Bambolim.

After the practice session was over, this lasted for about an hour.

“We are very happy here, the team is also very happy too” said assistant coach of Germany, Dennis Lamby.

“Our team is very much focused to achieve the desired goal,” said Dennis while answering a question.” “It is true that our team drinks a lot of water as the weather is different here,”’ said Dennis .He disclosed that the team does Yoga at the beach and also said that the team is doing jogging and walking on the beach side. “We love,” said the assistant coach while answering a query regarding the team’s stay in Goa.

