Costa duo help Areal coast to victory

NT NETWORK

CUNCOLIM

A strike each from Darryl Costa and Samuel Costa, in the second half of the match, enabled Sao Jose de Areal blank Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda 2-0 and enter the quarterfinals of the 9th Cuncolim Union Rolling Trophy football tournament, at Cuncolim grounds on Friday.

The teams played a goalless first half, despite getting some goal-scoring opportunities. It was only in the second session that both the teams played an attacking game, during which time Sao Jose de Areal beat the rival keeper Maclon Pereira in the air.

Sao Jose de Areal went into the lead in the 49th minute when medio Mario Barreto ran down the right flank, and on reaching the box deftly sent a smart cross to unmarked Darryl Costa, who leaped high to send the ball to the far end of Don Bosco Oratory nets.

DBO, Fatorda then launched some dangerous forays deep inside the Areal fort but their strong defence somehow managed to send the ball to safety.

Areal then bolstered their lead following a flag kick which Samuel Costa smartly floated to Gonsal Viegas, whose header gave no chance at all to the DBO Fatorda keeper. In the last ten minutes, DBO Fatorda’s Cliff Barreto and Nacil Pinto worked in tandem producing a dangerous move, but the Areal defender Jerry Costa foiled the move with a good tackle. In another move, Areal’s Aggio Antao’s effort was pushed away from the goalline by Don Bosco Oratory’s defender Joel Camara. In the last five minutes of play, DBO Fatorda tried some long shots, which however missed the mark narrowly.

Sao Jose de Areal will now meet Wilred Leisure SC in the quarterfinals on January 25.