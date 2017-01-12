Costa appealed over dual citizenship issue

MARGAO: Goans working in European countries under the banner of Ami Goenkar, on Thursday, demanded that the central government should immediately resolve the dual citizenship issue so that Brexit decision does not affect Goans.

They also appealed to the Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa to provide his assistance in resolving the issue. Addressing the media, Jacinto Souza, who worked in UK and led the Goans in UK, said in the next two months, the Brexit decision will come into effect and it will impact Goans.

“We Goans should be proud of Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa. I appeal to him to simplify the process so that Goans can get dual citizenship,” he said.

Also speaking, Radharao Gracias demanded that the government at the Centre should grant dual nationality to its citizens. “We can choose the country which we want. If we have sour relations with neighbouring countries, we can exclude them. Dual citizenship is granted in other countries,” he said.

He said that “people of Goa have gone to UK and other countries to work. Their names should not be struck out from the election roll.”

Mack Milan Quadros, also spoke, highlighting the difficulties of Goans who have Portuguese passport.