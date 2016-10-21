Cortalim locals oppose Zuari bridge land acquisition in absence of ‘compensation agreement’

VASCO: The villagers of First Aravale, Cortalim are opposing land acquisition process for the construction of new Zuari bridge. They are afraid of being ‘displaced,’ in the absence of an ‘agreement for compensation.’

The villagers have raised strong objection to the land acquisition process which has been started by the state government under the public works department.

The government has earlier rehabilitated some of the residents by providing them land and also compensated them monetarily after the land acquisition process, which was held in the year 1983, but there are some who are yet to be compensated.

When contacted, Luiza Colaco, a resident of First Aravale, who is engaged in farming for the last several years, said that the PWD has failed to give them monetary compensation or land for the land being acquired for the proposed parallel Zuari bridge.

The PWD has only given us assurance, and not given us in anything in writing about compensation, said Colaco.

Likewise, Lavina Santana Fernandes, Margaretta Joaquina D’Souza and Caterina Dourado, who are living in a partitioned house for the last several years, complained about the failure on the part of the PWD to provide them compensation.

“We want proper compensation or else the government should pay us market value of the land being acquired,” said Dourado. She, however, said that the PWD has only assured them about compensation, without signing any agreement or giving us anything in writing while acquiring the land.

Former deputy sarpanch of Cortalim-Quelossim Jose Barretto is firmly behind the villagers who are facing ‘displacement.’

“The government should find out the ground reality — the problems of the villagers, before acquiring the land under fresh notification which has been issued through local dailies,” said Barretto.

“It is my bounden duty to stand by the villagers,” he added.

“The government should compensate all the villagers without any discrimination while initiating the work on parallel Zuari bridge project, which has been a long pending demand of the people of the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Cortalim-Quelossim sarpanch Hilario Figuereido said that the PWD has never briefed the local panchayat

body on the houses in Cortalim which are going to be affected due to the parallel Zuari bridge construction.

“I was taken to the Secretariat long back by the government authorities wherein I was told that no houses would be affected in Cortalim as there would not be any land acquisition there,”he informed.

He also said that the state government has recently issued a fresh notification for the land acquisition through local dailies, but the panchayat body is unaware of any land acquisition plans of the state government.

“It is the duty of the concerned government agencies to explain about the houses or structures that would be affected while acquiring the land in a particular village or town to the local panchayat or civic body, but the Cortalim-Quelossim village panchayat has been kept in dark on this,”he alleged.

He further said that the panchayat body would not hesitate to come on the road if the villagers are not rehabilitated and properly compensated for the land acquired.