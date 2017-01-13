Cortalim is bone of contention for UGP, Congress

PANAJI: The announcement of Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate that the United Goans Party will contest in the Cortalim constituency strongly indicates that the new political party will not forge an alliance with the Congress for the February 4 assembly elections.

Moreover, sources in the Congress said the party is preparing to contest all the 40 constituencies for the elections. A senior leader of the Goa pradesh Congress committee said, “We are preparing to contest all the 40 constituencies.”

When asked if the party would contest the Panaji constituency, he responded in the affirmative.

“We will contest all the constituencies including the Panaji constituency,” the Congress leader asserted. Earlier, the Congress had indicated that it would support Monserrate who is contesting from the Panaji constituency as an UGP nominee. However, Monserrate’s claim that the Congress high command has proposed a ‘friendly contest’ in the Cortalim constituency has not gone down too well.

The UGP has nominated Ramakant Borkar as its candidate even as the Congress has nominated Gilbert Mariano Rodrigues as its nominee.

Congress’ indications to contest in the Panaji constituency are being seen as a response to Borkar being nominated in Cortalim.

Monserrate told a press conference in the city that he had discussions with the Congress high command on seat-sharing and demanded the Cortalim seat. But the Congress continued pressing on friendly contest and did not negotiate on Cortalim.

“It is morally not right to contest friendly, and I had no option but to accept the decision. We are ready for anything as long as they allow me to put up my own candidate,” he said.